Louise Brown
February 2, 1923 ~ August 23, 2019
Louise Brown was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Los Angeles California, the first of two daughters of Albert Grabe and Ester Engnell Grabe. She graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles and then attended Santa Monica Jr. College. In 1942, she married Albert King (they were later divorced). To this union was born two sons, Christopher J. King and Brad A. King.
Louise’s mother died after a long illness when Louise was only 16, so much of her youth was spent in the care of her grandparents and her aunt, Emma Louise. Her father stayed active in her life but struggled with the demands of raising the two young girls alone. Always living near the ocean, the sand and surf became the focus of her life. As young children, she and her cousins spent many days at the beach with their mother. Later, she and her friends would wait for the dismissal bell at school and would head for Santa Monica and the beach nearby. Happy times were spent in the warm California sunshine, splashing and playing in the waves of the Pacific. During her teenage years, trips to Catalina Island were her favorite adventures. The love of the ocean and the hobby of collection seashells and coral stayed with Louise throughout her life.
One of Louise’s most vivid childhood memories was of a trip she took with her parents when she was only five years old. She recalled stopping at Cuba and then proceeding on through the Panama Canal. With amazing clarity, she could recall specific events of the trip. Such early memories kept all listeners spellbound. Louise was a true animal lover. She never saw a stray dog that she didn’t want to take home! She also loved horses. She read many books relating to horses and could identify and explain attributes of the various breeds.
Louise met her soul mate while working as a secretary at the Farmers National Bank in Buhl. Fate seemed to have brought them together. She and Ronald Brown were married on May 7, 1966 and began a busy life of softball games, banking and building houses. It was an active, fun filled life, full of get-together’s with friends and family. They both enjoyed entertaining. Their many friends enjoyed glorious parties and barbecues, enhanced by Ron’s expertise at mixing and serving beverages and Louise’s beautiful table setting and food. Their homes always reflected an elegant (yet comfortable) style that was the result of Louise’s special touch at decorating. They were a successful team for more than 53 years.
Louise’s friends remember her as an extraordinarily beautiful woman inside and out! She has been described as the epitome of the classic “California Girl”. Her sweet and gentle personality made her a favorite among her peers. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Chapter S PEO, and an occasional attendee at Antoinette’s Knitting Group.
Louise is survived by her husband, Ron; sons, Christopher (Kari) King of Albion; and Brad (Beth) King of Moscow; grandchildren Amy King of Tallahassee, Florida; Jana (Nate) Wells of Oakridge, Tennessee; and Carl King of Newman Lake, Washington; great grandson, Liam Wells; step children, Terry Brown, Ronda Herman, and Debbie Slack, all of Boise. She leaves behind many friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Louise’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 516 Main Street, Buhl. Refreshment and fellowship will follow the service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneral chapel.com
