Obituary: Louis Theodore Koopman

January 20, 1926—May 18, 2020
Louis Theodore Koopman, 94, went to be with his Lord on May 18, 2020. Starting his life at home in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 20, 1926, he was the third of eight children born to Theodore Louis and Eka Bloemhof Koopman. When he was eight years old his family moved to Heinz (Paramount) California where his dad started a small dairy and later owned a gas station.
Louis’ first job was in a silo, walking around to pack down the feed for 25 cents a day. When he was 14 years old he worked from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. milking cows before attending school.
During WWII he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps and trained for six months in Hawaii, then transferred to the Philippines serving as an Aircraft Maintenance officer, working as a crew chief for P-47 Fighters and P-51 Mustangs.
After the war he went back to Southern California and worked various jobs: driving truck, milking cows and working in a furniture store. He met Carolyn Vandermeer on a blind date, who would eventually become his wife in 1950. They had been married for 66 years when she passed away in 2016.
Louis and his siblings started Koopman’s Furniture in Bellflower, California, later adding Koopman Brother’s Furniture in Montclair—the business continuing for 50 years. He was also a member of the Montclair Planning and Zoning Commission.
In 1970 Louis and Carolyn moved their family up to Hagerman, Idaho, where they started a dairy. This was during the beginning exodus of many Californians moving to Idaho from Southern California cities. It was in Hagerman that Carolyn and Louis spent the remainder of their lives. Louis always loved to work with his hands and built a Christian Eagle II Bi-plane which he piloted for several years. He has also built a wooden motorboat, a canoe, kayak, scull, windmills, and numerous other projects for family and friends.
He loved to garden, growing fruit trees and various varieties of vegetables that he and Carolyn would generously share with others. He also loved beauty and cultivated a rose garden for years, along with many other lovely flowers.
He has been a member of the Hagerman School Board and later served on the Farmer’s National Bank Board for over 31 years. Louis has been a member of New Life Community Church in Wendell for decades, serving on the council, singing, and helping out in many other behind-the-scene capacities.
The last years of his life he continually enjoyed his family visiting. He was born in the home of his family in Indiana, and passed on to glory from his home in Idaho. He will be remembered as a kind and generous father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Louis is survived by three daughters, Shari (Larry) Baar, Rhonda (John) Rietkerk, Valerie (William) Bokma, and one daughter-in-law, Becky Koopman.
His wife, Carolyn, preceded him in death in 2016, and his son, Stephen Koopman in 1992. He had 16 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice Visions, 455 Park View Loop, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or New Life Community Church, 800 West Main, Wendell, Idaho 83355.
Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 800 West Main, Wendell, Idaho.
Graveside services are planned for Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery concluding with the Memorial service at 11 a.m. at New Life Community Church in Wendell. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.