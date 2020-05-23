Obituary: Louis Theodore Koopman

In 1970 Louis and Carolyn moved their family up to Hagerman, Idaho, where they started a dairy. This was during the beginning exodus of many Californians moving to Idaho from Southern California cities. It was in Hagerman that Carolyn and Louis spent the remainder of their lives. Louis always loved to work with his hands and built a Christian Eagle II Bi-plane which he piloted for several years. He has also built a wooden motorboat, a canoe, kayak, scull, windmills, and numerous other projects for family and friends.

He loved to garden, growing fruit trees and various varieties of vegetables that he and Carolyn would generously share with others. He also loved beauty and cultivated a rose garden for years, along with many other lovely flowers.

He has been a member of the Hagerman School Board and later served on the Farmer’s National Bank Board for over 31 years. Louis has been a member of New Life Community Church in Wendell for decades, serving on the council, singing, and helping out in many other behind-the-scene capacities.

The last years of his life he continually enjoyed his family visiting. He was born in the home of his family in Indiana, and passed on to glory from his home in Idaho. He will be remembered as a kind and generous father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.