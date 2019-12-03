February 5, 1920—November 27, 2019
Louis Olin Eames, 99, was born Feb. 5, 1920, in Almo, Idaho, to his parents, Louis Alonzo Eames and Martha Alaine Tuttle Eames. He attended schools in Elba, Almo and Malta, graduating in 1939 from Raft River High School.
He was talented musically and learned to play the piano by ear. He was part of a dance band at 17 years of age and continued his love of the piano and music throughout his entire life. Olin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before his service began in the United States Army during World War II, he worked on the ranch with his father and always had a knack for fixing anything. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life. During the War, he was assigned to a motor pool unit attached to the 102nd General Hospital in Devises, England. This put his mechanic skills to good use, keeping the vehicles running and driving ambulances as needed. He was granted an honorable discharge from the Army in March 1946. Fishing, camping, rock hunting, and going for a drive were his favorite pastimes.
Olin married Verna Lowe in 1940 and they were later divorced. While stationed in England, he met a pretty girl named Olive Loughran, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, who stole his heart. They met at a dance and continued their courtship until they were married in May of 1945 in Devises, England. Four children were born to this union, Michael Loughran Eames, John Rees Eames, LouAnn Eames and Lisa Eames. Olive passed away in 1967. Olin married Ina Burch Judd in 1969. They also met at a dance sponsored by the Church’s singles group. Ina’s children, Mike and Linda Judd joined the family. Ina passed away in 1997. In 2001, he married Bette Kaiser Tilley. Her three children, Shawna, John and Shelley completed the family.
Olin experienced many varied working opportunities throughout his life. He was raised on a ranch and enjoyed working and living in the Almo valley. He drove a mail route from Burley to Albion. He moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked at an auto repair service before World War II. This gave him the experience he used throughout his life. After returning from the war, he worked on the ranch for a short time and then opened an auto repair shop with his brother, Kay, in Burley. Eventually, he went to work for Dan Howarth and spent the remaining 28 years before his retirement in 1985, with Big O Tires in Burley doing wheel-alignment.
After retirement, he said his other job was doing extraction and indexing for the Church. He worked at the Family History Center until 2018 completing information for many thousands of names used in genealogy research.
Olin passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, only a few months away from his 100th birthday!
He is survived by his wife, Bette; his children, Michael Eames (Diana), John Eames (Katherine), LouAnn Winegar (Randy), and Lisa Patterson (Russell); stepchildren, Mike Judd (Peggy), Linda Malloy (Eric), Shawna Anderson, John Tilley (Margie) and Shelley Pedersen (Melvin); 39 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Turner (Alma), Sandra Rose (Roy), and Leslie Ramey.
Olin was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kay Eames and Hubert Eames; sister, Renee Smyer Holtman; wives, Olive Loughran Eames and Ina Burch Judd Eames; a grandson, Doug Eames; and a brother-in-law, Butch Ramey.
A special thanks to Dr. Walter Graham, the staff at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center and Harrison’s Hope Hospice team, especially Barbara West.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 3rd & 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
