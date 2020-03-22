Obituary: Louis Emery Bay

Louis Emery Bay, age 77, of Wendell, Idaho passed away quietly at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020 of natural causes.
Louis was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma on October 16, 1942 to H.E. “Shorty” and Inez Bay. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and later enlisted in the United States Navy with his friend, and future brother-in-law, Charles “Red” Orr.
Louie met Kathleen “Kathy” Miller, his wife of 53 years in San Diego, Calif. They married at The Little Chapel of the Roses on September 10, 1966.
Louie was a Retired Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. His decorations include The Navy Achievement Medal with a combat “V”, Combat Action Ribbon, and Vietnam Service Ribbon. After 20 years, Louie retired from the service and became active with VFW Post 3001 in Jerome, serving in many areas. He was particularly proud of his Honor Guard Service, “Veterans Serving Veterans.” Louie spent 20 years working at Clear Springs Food as maintenance man. He has many hobbies including classic car shows, and Tonka truck restoration.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, 4 younger siblings, Brother-in-law, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. He is survived by his wife Kathy, 3 Children, Sister, 6 Grandchildren, Multiple Nieces, and Nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Louis at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Thursday March 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held in Wendell following a lunch reception.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
