Obituary: Louis Ellis Johnson

Louis Ellis Johnson, 74, passed away at home May 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Louis was born to Glen Peter Johnson and Merintha Lovisa Johnson on August 18, 1945 in Price, Utah.
Louis grew up in Hanksville, Utah on the family ranch. He was the youngest of nine children, and was loved and doted on by his older sisters. He loved the hard-working ranch life. He enjoyed being outdoors riding his horse, playing marbles, and other games under the big cottonwood trees. He lettered in basketball, baseball, and track graduating from Green River High School in 1963. He served in the Southwest British mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Margene Kay Stapelman on August 1, 1967 in the Logan, Utah temple. He later graduated from Utah Technical College with a degree in construction.
On Saturdays during football season, you would find Louis listening or watching a BYU football game. He loved fishing any chance he got with his sons, daughters, son-in laws, and grandchildren. His Alaskan fishing trip was a highlight of his life. Louis was an accomplished carpenter, remodeling and building many homes and businesses in the area. He was a hard worker, doing whatever it took to provide for his family, often with his children working alongside him.
Service to others was a large part of his life. His church service included a counselor in the bishopric, bishop, and many years working with the young men. Working with the youth provided him many opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor adventures.
He is survived by his wife, Margene, children Larry (Kim), Alan (Vanessa), Elissa (Charles), Cinda (Steve), Merlynn (Steve), Jeff (Burket), Eric (Tori), and Ashley, 27 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His sisters Mary Olney, Ann Nelson, and June Erickson, and sister-in-laws Gladys Tanner, Darlene Johnson, and Nancy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kent, John, and Dale and sisters Nona Bee and Joan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Walter Graham, Dr. Douglas Sborov at Huntsman’s Cancer Institute, and Intermountain Hospice for their service.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Paul Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Heward-Hansen Mortuary from 6-8:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hansen-mortuary.com
