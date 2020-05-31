Obituary: Louis Ellis Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louis Ellis Johnson, 74, passed away at home May 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Louis was born to Glen Peter Johnson and Merintha Lovisa Johnson on August 18, 1945 in Price, Utah.

Louis grew up in Hanksville, Utah on the family ranch. He was the youngest of nine children, and was loved and doted on by his older sisters. He loved the hard-working ranch life. He enjoyed being outdoors riding his horse, playing marbles, and other games under the big cottonwood trees. He lettered in basketball, baseball, and track graduating from Green River High School in 1963. He served in the Southwest British mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Margene Kay Stapelman on August 1, 1967 in the Logan, Utah temple. He later graduated from Utah Technical College with a degree in construction.

On Saturdays during football season, you would find Louis listening or watching a BYU football game. He loved fishing any chance he got with his sons, daughters, son-in laws, and grandchildren. His Alaskan fishing trip was a highlight of his life. Louis was an accomplished carpenter, remodeling and building many homes and businesses in the area. He was a hard worker, doing whatever it took to provide for his family, often with his children working alongside him.