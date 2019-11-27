July 19, 1937—November 14, 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Louella Jean Mink, 82, of Twin Falls and formerly of Rexburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Louella was born July 19, 1937 in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Clarence Everett Gummow and Faye Edith Renner.
She attended elementary school in Burley, Idaho and finished her education in Gooding, Idaho. She graduated in 1955 and never missed a class reunion.
She married Allen Dell Mink on Nov. 27, 1955 in Gooding. They lived and worked for several years on the Mink family farm until they purchased their own farm at Ahsahka, Idaho. The family had adventures living along the North Fork of the Clearwater River. They returned to Gooding and she went to work at the Gooding County Courthouse in the Assessor’s office and then in the Clerk’s office as the Chief Deputy Clerk for 16 years. During this time, she helped farm, and milk cows beside her husband, while raising three children. Allen and Louella proceeded to make their home in Rexburg where she worked as a registrar at BYU-Idaho until her retirement.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in numerous callings in Sunday School, Relief Society, and Primary. While living in Rexburg, she became a temple worker. Louella was a friend to all and was always willing to give service to others. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Allen, with whom she would have celebrated 64 years of marriage later this month; her son, Todd (Kay) Mink of Martinez, California; daughter, Teri (Steve) Hill of Gooding, Idaho; and son, Tom (Maria) Mink of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She is also survived by her brother, Clarence (Sheila) Gummow of Rexburg; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Faye; and her sister, Louise Poindexter.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the View Cemetery. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
