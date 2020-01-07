December 22, 1936—January 4, 2020
As the sun rose here on earth the morning of Jan. 4, 2020 Lorraine June Molyneux had the glorious opportunity to walk easy in the presence of her Heavenly Father.
Lorraine was born Dec. 22, 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Leland and Sylvia Cunningham. Three years later her brother, Leland was born, followed by her little sister, LaDora joining the family five years later. Her father was a Twin Falls Firefighter, handyman and master of Salmon Fishing. Her mother was an incredible cook, handy with a sewing machine and set the standard for being a mother and grandmother.
In 1955 Lorraine was in the second group of students that graduated from the Twin Falls Bruins High School. After graduation she worked for Magic Valley labs and several doctors offices. She moved from the city to become Earl’s farm and fishing companion in 1959. She was a quick study learning how to work cattle and set a siphon tube. She always had a glorious garden and weedless flowerbeds. Whenever they could get away from the farm they would spend time enjoying the mountain air, camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, fishing, snow machining and fishing. Lorraine enjoyed having the family together, laughing around a fire roasting hot dogs! Did I mention fishing?
She was most proud of her 18 years of volunteer work at our local hospital. This commitment was very rewarding, knowing her time was spent helping families and gaining lifetime friends that were like minded. Lorraine was an active member of the Twin Falls Methodist church for 43 years. Later in life she moved her membership over to this church, Crossroads, to continue her passion to be a part of a church family closer to home. She was also active in the Eastern Star, YWCA and Canyon Springs Golf Association.
It only took moments for Lorraine to turn a stranger into a friend, she enjoyed visiting and sharing her passion of life. She was a true giver, always sending cards, calling and giving hugs to let people know she cared. Her continuous phone calls lead to the creation of the adapted song “On The Phone Again” performed by her laughing grandkids on many road trips.
Lorraine and Earl had three children. The oldest and daddy’s little girl, Sylvia (Grant) DeSaye; momma’s favorite and picked on middle child, Lisa (Dennis) Hills; and the youngest and best son ever, Earl (Shaila) Molyneux.
These kids graced Lorraine and Earl with six grandchildren: Jordan (Tacee) and Shona DeSaye, Skyler (Milyssa) Hills, Weston Hills, Kelsey (Rob) Comer, and Conner Molyneux; and four great-grandchildren: Ryan, Jace and Talli DeSaye, Braxton Hills and several fur babies, her favorite being Ruby.
A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly, Idaho, with Rev. Elaine Steele officiating. Private Interment will take place prior to services.
As you walk out of here today take her passion with you, don’t be afraid to make a new friend or give your time to a cause. Embrace life and be a part of making this world a better place in honor of Lorraine.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Lorraine’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Ippolito, Hospice Visions, and Syringa Place Senior Living. Bobbie and her staff were fantastic.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions going to the Lorraine Molyneux Memorial Fund, First Federal Bank, 22349 Kimberly Road, Kimberly, ID 83341, or any First Federal Bank location.
