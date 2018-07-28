October 24, 1936 – July 25, 2018
RUPERT — Lorraine Joyce Genzmer ,81, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on the early morning of Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Lorraine was born October 24, 1936, in Burley, Idaho, to Laurence Alvin and Frances Rachel (McCaslin) Moseley. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She had a deep love for her family, friends, faith, dogs and her mule.
Lorraine worked at Butte Irrigation for more than 30 years. She was the office manager, taking caring care of their books and was known as the “Warden.” She was a member of the Minidoka County Wrangles for 40 years. She was a current member of the Back Country Horseman, working hard to clean the trails and back country for others to enjoy. She was one of the original members of the Helping Hands Freedom Trails—an organization that each year, as a result of the efforts of members, volunteers, donors and sponsors, take people and children with special needs and their family or care givers on an exciting trip with wagon rides, camping and horseback riding. She recently enjoyed going to the “Over 60 & Getting Fit” class and she also enjoyed yoga and art classes with her great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was spiritually motivated in her strength and love for God. She went on many adventures of all kinds: white-water rafting, camping, fishing, trail riding, wagon trains, four- wheeler adventures (Go Granny Go!) and trips to see different parts of the world. In 1990, she was asked to be the wagon master of an 87-mile journey across the desert to Arco. There were 150 horses and over 100 people. She said that was a privilege she will never forget... “Wagon Masters Don’t Cook.” Lorraine left love and compassion throughout her life. She was full of patience, strength and wisdom and touched many lives. She will forever be in our hearts and every day on our minds as we say goodbye to our beloved “Mule Granny.” You will always be our sunshine.
She is survived by her husband, A. Fred Genzmer; six children, Jeanell Adamson (Chris), Monte Bird (Miriam), Wally Bird, Gayle DePell (Fred), Kenny Bird (Susie), and Pike Genzmer (Brooke); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchilden; her sister, Dixie Moseley Hitt; and her brother, Lep Moseley.
A service celebrating Lorraine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will immediately follow at Rupert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please send contributions to the Back Country Horseman; cachepeakweebly.com; or call Mark Ottman at 208-438-2276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.