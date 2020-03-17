Obituary: Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright

June 20, 1933—March 7, 2020

RUPERT—Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright, 86-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Highland Estates in Burley.

Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright was born in Paul, Idaho on June 20, 1933 to Irene & Adrienne Eyraud. She graduated from Rupert, High School and attended nursing school at Idaho State College in Pocatello. She married Marion Damian Wright and had a daughter; Carole aka Toni Williams(Bill) and 2 sons ;Thomas Ray Wright(Christie) and Steven Craig Wright. Lorraine had a life partner, Robert Larry Holm, for over 30+ years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine loved to work in her beautiful yard. She loved nature. She loved to read She also was a seamstress and good cook. She worked at Simplot in Heyburn and later retired after working for Ore-Ida as Quality Control; and in between Simplot and Ore-Ida she worked at Janes Clothing Store in Rupert as alteration and salesperson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Louis Eyraud, and her 2 sons.