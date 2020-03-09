Obituary: Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright

June 20, 1933—March 7, 2020

RUPERT—Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright, 86 year old Rupert resident, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Highland Estates in Burley.

Lorraine Emilie Eyraud Wright was born in Paul, Idaho on June 20, 1933 to Irene & Adrienne Eyraud. She graduated from Rupert, High School and attended nursing school at Idaho State College in Pocatello. She married Marion Damian Wright and had a daughter; Carole aka Toni Williams(Bill) and 2 sons ;Thomas Ray Wright(Christie) and Steven Craig Wright. Lorraine had a life partner, Robert Larry Holm, for over 30+ years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Louis Eyraud, and her 2 sons. She is survived by her life partner, Robert Larry Holm; daughter, Toni; her sister, Irene Wright; her 7 grandchildren (Jerod Williams, Rhiannon Williams, Kelli Wright, Brandon Wright, Michaela Wright, Damian Wright and Jackson Wright); 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

There will be a celebration of Lorraine life on Thursday, March 12th at Rupert Elks Lodge 1pm to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s association. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

