December 15, 1927—July 27, 2019
Lorinda Emma Stevens, 91 of Twin Falls, died on July 27, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, ID.
She was born on December 15, 1927 to Reinhold and Emma Pflughoeft in Ellsworth, Kansas. She grew up and attended schools in Kansas. She retired from the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in Rupert, ID working as a secretary for many years.
She enjoyed spending many winters in Yuma, Arizona during her retired years. She was very active in the Lutheran Church in Rupert.
She currently is survived by her stepson Dennis Stevens (Violet) of Challis, ID; and stepdaughter Marilyn Bailey of Rupert, ID. She is also survived by grandsons Michael and Corrie Norby, Jason Stevens (Wendi) of Kimberly, ID; great-grandchildren Chance and K.C. Norby and Gavin and Graci Stevens; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Reinhold and Emma Pflughoeft; daughter, Patricia Norby; husbands, Eldon Hunter, James Earl Sorensen, and William Ross Stevens along with several brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com
