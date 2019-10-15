August 31, 1965—October 6, 2019
Lorie Fullmer Whitney passed on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Jerome, ID she left immediately following high school to serve honorably in the Air Force. While in the Air Force she was stationed in Boston, MA and Greece. After being discharged she started her computer career in Virginia. Her love of family brought her home to Jerome in the early 90’s. She started her career with the City of Twin Falls. She retired in January of 2018 after twenty years of service. In the midst of this time she met the love of her life. She married Charles E. Whitney and they lived in Twin Falls for 20 years raising their daughters, Kendall and Kayla Whitney. Lorie’s proudest accomplishment was being the mother to these two beautiful young ladies.
You have free articles remaining.
Lorie is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Silvers. Lorie is survived by her father Maurice Fullmer (Connie), brother Britt Tipton (Carol), sister Leilani Fullmer, brothers Delbert Jackson and Mike Burke, her mother-in-law Linda Whitney, father-in-law Robert Whitney (Marietta), brother-in-law Mark Whitney (Robbin).
Services will be held at Roseau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E Twin Falls, ID 83301 at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.