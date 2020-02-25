Obituary: Lorene Stone

May 10, 1939—February 22, 2020
Lorene F. Shaw, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Lorene Stone was born on May 10, 1939 to Roy F. and Vergie Fowler Stone at Clarkridge, Arkansas.
Lorene left the “Ridge” in 1955; and over the years she traveled many miles to several countries overseas and has been in 49 of the states in the USA. She loved life and loved to travel, seeing a lot of the beautiful world that GOD has made, eventually meeting and marrying Harry Thomas Shaw from Pennsylvania.
Tom was working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Wytheville National Fish Hatchery in Virginia, when they were married in 1969. They kept moving from one federal fish hatchery to another as Tom advanced in his career. They liked the fishery service and the adventure of moving from state to state. Tom retired in 1994 from the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery.
They bought their retirement home south east of Hagerman in the middle of the sage brush and rocks. Lori always missed the South, but we love the desert and the mountains, plus the closeness to Wyoming and their friends there.
Lorie was very active for many years in the Presbyterian Church in Wendell. The Church family there helped make up for her family in the South, which she loved and missed very much.
Lorie retired in 2002 from the U.S. Postal Service in Hagerman.
She is survived by: her loving husband – Tom; three sons and their wives – Joe and Kris, Duane and Denise, and Steve and Denise; her siblings – Ruth Strain, Roy J. Stone, Jack Stone, Jeanie Strain and Ray W. Stone; three sister-in-law’s; two brother-in-law’s; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, one brother – Wallace, and many aunts, uncles and a nephew.
Her loving Spirit has gone on to be with her Lord and Savior.
A celebration of life and family inurnment service will take place in Missouri in May 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
