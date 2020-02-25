Obituary: Lorene Stone

May 10, 1939—February 22, 2020

Lorene F. Shaw, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Lorene Stone was born on May 10, 1939 to Roy F. and Vergie Fowler Stone at Clarkridge, Arkansas.

Lorene left the “Ridge” in 1955; and over the years she traveled many miles to several countries overseas and has been in 49 of the states in the USA. She loved life and loved to travel, seeing a lot of the beautiful world that GOD has made, eventually meeting and marrying Harry Thomas Shaw from Pennsylvania.

Tom was working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Wytheville National Fish Hatchery in Virginia, when they were married in 1969. They kept moving from one federal fish hatchery to another as Tom advanced in his career. They liked the fishery service and the adventure of moving from state to state. Tom retired in 1994 from the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery.

They bought their retirement home south east of Hagerman in the middle of the sage brush and rocks. Lori always missed the South, but we love the desert and the mountains, plus the closeness to Wyoming and their friends there.

