August 26, 1947—January 11, 2020
Loren Whitney passed away peacefully January 11, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Loren was born August 26, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Doyle and Helen McKelvey Whitney. He grew up in Mackay, Idaho and moved to Idaho Falls his junior year of high school where he proudly played center on the high school football team.
Loren went on to graduate from Idaho State University where he met his bride of 50 years, Susan Burke. Loren and Susan raised three children, Greg, Lori, and Erin in Twin Falls.
Loren was a man of great dependability. He had a great sense of humor and always had a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He was both a hard worker and a straight shooter (except when it came to his favorite pastime golf). Loren had great admiration for both his brother Wally and his best and true friend, Dick Roemer.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Faye, and his in-laws Jim and Ruby Burke. He is survived by his wife of fifty years Susan, his children, Greg (Lorianne) Whitney, Lori (Jim) Bopp, and Erin Simms, his six grandchildren who gave him great joy; Alana, Brennan, Jamie, Lily, Noah, and Ellie, his brother Wally, and many loved extended family members and friends.
The Whitney family would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Ippolito, Dr. Hammond, caregiver Suzanne Auth, Visions Hospice, and the memory care staff at Canyons Retirement Community for the compassionate care they provided to Loren and his family.
A celebration of life for Loren will be held Thursday, January 16th at 5:00 pm at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Avenue, Twin Falls, ID.
Donations in Loren’s name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org or mail to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047
