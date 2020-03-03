Obituary: Loren Roger Walker

RUPERT—Loren R. Walker a 78-year-old resident, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital from end stage COPD. Loren was born October 14, 1941 at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Idaho. His parents eventually settled in Hansen, Idaho where he enjoyed his childhood. After graduating from Hansen High School in 1959 he served his country for seven years with hitches in the Air Force and the United States Army. During his service in Germany he met his future wife. He returned to the States where they were married in Rupert, Idaho. After his service was finished he went to work for Kraft in Rupert while he earned his associate degree at CSI. Later he completed his Business Administration degree at Boise State University. After he retired from Kraft Cheese Company as a production manager in Tennessee he moved back to Idaho to take care of his aging mom. This is where he began his career as a long haul trucker for Johnsrud Trucking until his final retirement in 2011.