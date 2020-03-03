Obituary: Loren Roger Walker

October 14, 1941 – January 20, 2020
RUPERT—Loren R. Walker a 78-year-old resident, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital from end stage COPD. Loren was born October 14, 1941 at St. Alphonsus in Boise, Idaho. His parents eventually settled in Hansen, Idaho where he enjoyed his childhood. After graduating from Hansen High School in 1959 he served his country for seven years with hitches in the Air Force and the United States Army. During his service in Germany he met his future wife. He returned to the States where they were married in Rupert, Idaho. After his service was finished he went to work for Kraft in Rupert while he earned his associate degree at CSI. Later he completed his Business Administration degree at Boise State University. After he retired from Kraft Cheese Company as a production manager in Tennessee he moved back to Idaho to take care of his aging mom. This is where he began his career as a long haul trucker for Johnsrud Trucking until his final retirement in 2011.
Loren was an avid outdoorsman who loved riding his horses, hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, the open road and visiting with family and friends. Loren was especially proud of his family and his animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert V. and Anna M Walker and both of his in-laws. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Margarete his twin sons Robert (Charleen) of Burley, and Roger (Donna) of Rupert, his sister Judy (Larry) Curtis, of Coulee Dam, WA, his dog Dolly, his sister-in-laws Elisabeth and Annie, niece Kelly (Mark) of Colfax, WA. Nephew K.C. (Marnie) of Colbert, WA Several nieces and nephews in Germany; five step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren, cousins Mick (Sandy) of Missouriand Cheryl, Sandy, Jenny and special lifelong friends Steven Ball and Robert Wright.
The family would like to thank Nathan and Jerica Eames for all their help and support through the years. Also a special thanks to Dr. Woo, the EMT staff of Minidoka Memorial, especially Judy and Diane Dr. Swenson, Cameron McHan, Gelina, Christie Karlie and Melody for taking such good care of Loren during the years. At his request there will be no services but a celebration of his life will be held later this Spring.
