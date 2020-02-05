November 26, 1930—February 3, 2020
Loren F. Vader, 89, of Hagerman, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his home.
Loren was born to Harvey and Mabel Vader in Hagerman Idaho on November 26, 1930. His family lived in the Hagerman Valley on the Vader Grade where Loren was born at home and the family raised cattle and farmed.
Loren married Gloria on May 20, 1955 in Hagerman, Idaho where they raised two children and worked the family farm and raised cattle. Loren also worked building hay and cattle sheds for Herman Mason.
Loren’s favorite thing was spending time with his family, grandsons and especially his great grandchildren. He loved to tease and laugh and always ended up with big tears of joy with everything they did. Loren always showed a loving way to all the kids and you never saw his arms empty if there was a baby in the house. Loren loved hearing about what all his grandsons were doing and was so proud of everything they have accomplished. This continued on with watching his great grandchildren. He loved farming and working with his cows, starting with one cow when he was young, he built up his herd, working the family farm.
Loren is survived by: his daughter—Ann Wright (DuWayne); his son—Ray Vader (Tina); his brother—Orville Vader (Bonnie); his grandchildren—Joe Barkley (Tristen); Matt Barkley (Sharolyn); Kyle Vader (Caitlyn); Dusty Vader (Rylee); Angie Wright and Heather Wright; and 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: his wife—Gloria, his parents; two sisters and one brother.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Hagerman American Legion Hall Center at 281 North State Street, Hagerman Idaho. A committal service will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
