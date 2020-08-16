Obituary: Lora Mae (Reddy) Primm

Lora graduated from Twin Falls High School and met the love of her life Everett L. Primm and married in 1945. She and Everett enjoyed traveling through the U.S. and Canada. She worked at Twin Falls Printing over 45 years. Lora is survived by her brother Don (Gale) Reddy; her three children; Sharon (Bill) Strickland, Judie Mayne and Jim (Teresa) Primm; six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers Robert and Kenneth. In lieu of flowers the family suggestion to make donation to the Twin Falls Senior Center.