Obituary: Lora Mae (Reddy) Primm

Lora Mae (Reddy) Primm passed August 14, 2020. She was born February 7, 1928 to parents of Margaret (Moore) and John Reddy, Pocatello, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm located in Arbon Valley, located southwest of Pocatello, Idaho.
Lora graduated from Twin Falls High School and met the love of her life Everett L. Primm and married in 1945. She and Everett enjoyed traveling through the U.S. and Canada. She worked at Twin Falls Printing over 45 years. Lora is survived by her brother Don (Gale) Reddy; her three children; Sharon (Bill) Strickland, Judie Mayne and Jim (Teresa) Primm; six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers Robert and Kenneth. In lieu of flowers the family suggestion to make donation to the Twin Falls Senior Center.
Pastor Mike Seward will provide graveside services at Twin Falls Cemetery. Services will be held Wednesday, August 17th, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home with burial to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
