{{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 1955—May 29, 2019

Lonnie Tamme passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on 5/29/19. Anyone who knew Lonnie knows that he loved telling jokes and playing pranks. Along with his passion for music, he was one of the best drummers around. He loved his children Kasey Tamme, Kylie McNew, and Kevin Tamme more than anything. Along with his children, his grandchildren Kyson and Kinlee McNew were the light of his life. For many years he had the best little companion, Stubby dog. He spent most of his time teaching Stubby to do tricks of all sorts. Stubby would fetch his slippers every morning and would even bring him a beer. Lonnie is loved by so many and will be greatly missed. He is flying high riding his motorcycle and playing the drums for all of Heaven to hear.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by his children Kasey (Carlos Pizano), Kylie (Brady) McNew, and Kevin Tamme. Grandchildren Kyson and Kinlee McNew. Sister-in-law Margie Sharp. Nephews Denny Sharp and Richard Palmer. Niece Susan Jennings. He is preceded in death by his mother Lucille Tamme, sister Donna Palmer, and brother Gary Tamme.

A celebration of life will be held at Shoshone Falls Park Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. We are asking everyone to bring a side dish if possible and we will provide the main dish and drinks.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Lonnie Tamme
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments