Obituary: Lonnie Keith Wright

May 8, 1954 – August 9, 2018
On Thursday, August 9, 2018, Lonnie Keith Wright, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 64.
Lonnie will forever be remembered by his high school sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Justine, his children Dennis (Kalen) and Kini, and by his grandchildren Adyson, Aidon, and Asher. He was brother to Jean Cowden, Ron (Tracy) Wright, Don Wright, Linda (Lee) Jackson, and Barbara (Denny) Easterday. Lonnie will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and all extended family and dear friends.
Born in Twin Falls, ID on May 8, 1954 to Dennis and Bonnie Wright, Lonnie was a resident of Castleford for a short period then moved to Buhl where he lived out the rest of his life.
Lonnie worked as a farmer for more than 40 years and had driven truck since he was 14 years old. He always looked forward to the October beet haul with some of his closest friends. He raised the best horse hay around. He enjoyed his Sunday football and swinging on his tree bench outside while playing with his dogs. No dog was too big to be a lap dog. There was never a harder working man than Lonnie. His kind smile and calm demeanor will be remembered forever. He was a simple man, loved by all that knew him.
A celebration of Lonnie’s life will be held at the First Christian Church in Buhl, ID on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside at West End Cemetery. Immediately following the services will be a luncheon at the home of Dennis and Kalen Wright, 1850 E 4100 N, Buhl. In Addition, a viewing will be held at Farmer Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 5-7 pm.
