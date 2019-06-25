January 27, 1939—June 21, 2019
Lonnie Crowley of Twin Falls, passed peacefully on June 21, 2019 from complications of heart disease. He was born January 27, 1939 to Herbert and Anna Mae (Decker) Crowley in Gainesville, MO. At the age of 17 (1956) he enlisted in the US Army. During leave on March 31, 1957 he married Janice Colleen Christiansen in Oregon, MO. They were happily married for 25 years. Together they had five children: Herb (Jackie), Randy (Colleen), Treasa Overlin (Robert), Stan (Mary), and Kimberly Crowley McCabe (Darrell). Lonnie was a foreman at the OPPD nuclear power plant in Peru, NE during its construction. He was a lifelong member of the laborer’s union. He went on to own and operate a sanitation company in Nebraska City, NE which he later sold. He then moved to Idaho after which he and Janice separated.
In 1983, he met Juanita Nicholson they were together for 24 years. During which time he met her brother-in-law Kay Bernard who became his Very Best friend. Lonnie founded LJ Products in 1984. They traveled to flea markets and fairs throughout the southwest offering aluminum rod and selling miscellaneous goods. Juanita died in 2007. After which Janice and Lonnie reconnected and enjoyed life with their children, 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 4+1 on its way great, great grandchildren. Lonnie was at his happiest while his grandchildren and great grandchildren were in his presence. Many happy times were spent in his backyard and at the lake on his pontoon boat with family. Lonnie was fondly known as the Lawn Mower Guy. On any given weekend he could be found at the local auctions and yard sales always looking for the next good deal of which he found many. Lonnie never met a stranger in all of his travels and was well liked by all.
Lonnie leaves a legacy of never giving up and family first. He is survived by five generations including his heartbroken children Herb, Treasa, Stan; many grandchildren; devoted niece Sheila and loving companion Janice Crowley.
Lonnie was sadly preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister, his son Randy Crowley Sr., and his daughter Kimberly Crowley McCabe.
The family would like to give special thanks to nurse Marsha for the excellent care she gave our Father before he had to go on hospice. And also to the nurses at Idaho home health and hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
