Obituary: Lola Joy Richins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1934—May 12, 2020

Lola Joy Richins, 85 of Twin Falls, died Tuesday May 12, 2020. Lola was born September 16, 1934 in Baker, ID, the daughter of Russell Hartvigson and Eunice Kilgore. She married Bob RIchins February 20, 1956 in Baker, ID.

She is survived by son, RJ (Fran) Richins; daughters, Joy (Mark) Pettijohn, DiAna (Bryan) James, LaRee (Bert) Hollibaugh; brother, Lavern (Jean) Hartvigson; sister, Carolyn (Leanard) Jones; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands Bob Richins and Willis Becker; and two brothers Zenas and Leon.

There will be a graveside service at 11 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Moreland Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID. A live stream of the graveside service will be posted on the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lola Richins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.