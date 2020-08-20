Obituary: Lois Schroeder

Lois married Fred Schroeder, her high school sweetheart, in 1947. They made their home in Caldwell and had three children, Patricia, David and Susan. Lois was an incredible seamstress; making wedding gowns, drill team uniforms, coats and jackets. You name it she could make it. Even with her diminished eye sight she was still sewing during her last months. She loved to sew and loved teaching her granddaughters to sew. Lois was generous with her talents. She donated time and resources to Royal Neighbors, the Eagles Lodge, the Nampa Senior Center and many other service organizations. She especially enjoyed visiting with friends at the Nampa Senior Center before moving to Burley. Lois loved to fish and always enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping and fishing. Lois is survived by her daughters Pat Pfeiffer-Gish and husband Ron Gish of Boise and Susan and Gary Belliston of Burley, grandchildren, Lisa Farro (Steve), Jamie Phipps, Jill Carroll (Rob), Cheri Franko (Jamie), Paul Belliston (Shelly), Chris Belliston (Lacey) and ten great grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by her husband Fred and son David as well as her siblings; Everett Grove, Betty Jean Robison, Mary Wilks, Vera Bartrop, Howard Grove, Harold Grove, Shirley Taylor and Robert Grove.