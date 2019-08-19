November 11, 1929—August 16, 2019
Lois (Myrtle) Thomson, 89, of Heyburn, Idaho passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Highland Estates in Burley. She was born on November 11, 1929 to Fred and Emma Speer. She married the love of her life, Jack Thomson, on March 20, 1948.
Lois worked for Simplot’s and Shelly’s Potato processing plants and was a bookkeeper for her husband’s Jack Thomson Construction. She enjoyed neighborhood pinochle parties, fishing, time with family and friends, horses, camping, driving her mule, school plays, singing and bowling. Mom don’t tear off the fenders.
She is survived by her husband Jack Thomson, her children Bruce (Sheila) Thomson of Boise, Idaho, Dwaine (Linda) Thomson and Joan (Roy) Herrick, both of Heyburn, Idaho; Her grandchildren, Tami (Ted) Taylor of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jill (Gerald) Ebeling of Forney, Texas, James (Kathryn) Thomson of Boise, Idaho, Scott (Krista) Thomson of Oroville, California and Tye (Jessica) Thomson of Heyburn, Idaho; her great grandchildren, Emma (Bernard) Capulong of Bozeman, Montana, Sarah Taylor or Albuquerque, New Mexico, Joshua and Caleb Ebeling of Forney, Texas, Tiffany, Hailey and Naomi Thomson of Boise, Idaho, Isaac and Ben Thomson of Oroville, California, Gretchen, Tyree, Gabrielle, Asha, Serah, and Jace Lynn Thomson all of Heyburn, Idaho, Stephanie Eberline of Florida and Michelle Ellway of Nampa, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Speer, a brother Bert Speer, her sisters Letta Bailey and Marie Moldenhauer and her grandparents, Jay and Laura Speer.
The family would like to thank Laura, Joy, and Pam from Encompass Hospice, all the staff at Highland Estates, Linda and Dwaine Thomson, Janet Thomson and Joan Herrick. Our mother loved you all so dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Paul Congregational Church in Paul, Idaho. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.