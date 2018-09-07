Obituary: Lois Mae Gentry

May 21, 1941 – September 4, 2018
Lois Mae Gentry (Anderson), 77, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho.
She was born May 21, 1941 in Kellogg, Idaho to Alma Anderson (Black), the second of six children. She grew up in Ketchum, Idaho and attended school in Hailey, Idaho. While working at the Sun Valley Lodge, she met another employee by the name of Kenneth Gentry. They married October 21, 1960 in Elko, Nevada and moved to Rupert. To that union, three children were born – Shayla, Carla and Chad.
In the late 60’s, they moved into their new home that they built just down from the home place (Clyde and Margaret Gentry’s). Lois worked at Ore-Ida Foods and she also worked the spud harvest for her brother-in-law David Gentry, picking clods on the digger alongside her sister-in-law, Kathy Gentry. She also worked for Max Herbold from 1976 until she retired.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, word jumbles, crocheting, embroidery, bowling and the Community Garden with her two sisters-in-law, Margaret Knight and Kathy Gentry along with friends Chuck and Loretta Squires. In the summer, she enjoyed floating the river with the Bay of Pigs. Her favorite past time was going to the Skyline to socialize with her friends.
Lois is survived by her three children, Shayla Zampedri of Rupert, Carla Gentry of Rupert and Chad Gentry of California, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two sisters Laura Clark of Utah and LaVon Young of Boise, two brothers LaDell Anderson of Boise and LeRoy Anderson of Caldwell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Gentry, her mother Alma Anderson, one brother LaVern Anderson, two granddaughters Danielle and Dominique Holland and many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rosetta’s for the care and the love they gave to our mother. Also the Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the care and concern. We deeply and greatly appreciate it. There will be a celebration of life for Lois at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
