Obituary: Lois J. Lulow

March 26, 1928—May 14, 2020
Lois was born in Hansen, Idaho to Hance and Creola Ross. She was the 4th of 6 children. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1946 due to the teacher shortage during WWII.
Lois met James Edward Lulow at a dance in Hansen, ID. They were married on June 14, 1949 in Winnemucca, NV.
Jim joined the Air Force during the Korean War and they were stationed in Texas, Illinois, and Moses Lake, Washington and Sacramento. Daughter Paula Lulow (Gooding) was born while they were away in the service. They moved to Eden, Idaho in 1955, where Jim started his auto shop. This is where Lois and Jim learned how to be a great team as the shop got busier. Lois ran to town for parts while Jim did the repairs.
In 1962 Jim and Lois welcomed their son James Edward Lulow, Jr. (Jimmy).
Lois sold the auto shop after Jim’s death in 1986 and eventually moved into Twin Falls to be closer to her daughter Paula and Paula’s family.
Lois was a wonderful grandmother to her grandsons Jeffy and Jeremy Gooding.
Lois enjoyed many activities such as sewing, quilting, bowling, canning, gardening, camping, hunting and fishing. She volunteered for the American Legion and the Silver and Gold Senior Citizen Center.
Jimmy lived out of state until moving back to Twin Falls in 1998. He and Lois were two peas in a pod and traveled for doctors’ visits and often ate out together with Jimmy’s friend Curtis Johnson. Jimmy passed away in 2012.
After Lois became a great-grandmother she would spend Saturdays visiting the great-grandkids at Paula’s house. She would knock on the screen door then holler “You-Who” down the hall to let everyone know she had arrived. So, all of her great-grandchildren called her Grandma Yoo-Hoo. It made for some fun explanations during conversations with people who didn’t know who we were talking about. Lois moved to Bridgeview in 2015 where she lived independently until recently.
We sincerely thank all the Bridgeview staff that assisted Lois during her stay there. There are numerous individuals that went above and beyond for Lois.
Pre-deceased by Husband- Jim Lulow, Son- Jimmy (Randy Davids), Great-Grand-Daughter- Leah-Jean Gooding, Parents- Hance and Creola Ross, Father-in-Law John Lulow.
Survived by; Daughter- Paula (Jeff) Gooding, Grandsons- Jon Jeffrey (Roni) Gooding, Jr., Jeremy (Heather) Gooding, Great-Grandchildren Nicole Medina, Ethan Gooding, Natalie Gooding, Emily Gooding, Samantha Gooding, Alexander Gooding, Griffin Gooding. Brother- Robert (Nita) Ross and many beloved nieces and nephews.
