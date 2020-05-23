Obituary: Lois J. Lulow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 26, 1928—May 14, 2020

Lois was born in Hansen, Idaho to Hance and Creola Ross. She was the 4th of 6 children. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1946 due to the teacher shortage during WWII.

Lois met James Edward Lulow at a dance in Hansen, ID. They were married on June 14, 1949 in Winnemucca, NV.

Jim joined the Air Force during the Korean War and they were stationed in Texas, Illinois, and Moses Lake, Washington and Sacramento. Daughter Paula Lulow (Gooding) was born while they were away in the service. They moved to Eden, Idaho in 1955, where Jim started his auto shop. This is where Lois and Jim learned how to be a great team as the shop got busier. Lois ran to town for parts while Jim did the repairs.

In 1962 Jim and Lois welcomed their son James Edward Lulow, Jr. (Jimmy).

Lois sold the auto shop after Jim’s death in 1986 and eventually moved into Twin Falls to be closer to her daughter Paula and Paula’s family.

Lois was a wonderful grandmother to her grandsons Jeffy and Jeremy Gooding.