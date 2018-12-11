October 13, 1931—December 9, 2018
BURLEY – Lois Jean Scovil Bowcut passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 9, 2018, at the age of 87.
Lois was born on October 13, 1931, to Vlao and Leah M Lewis Scovil in Burley, Idaho. Leah ran a tiny café in Declo and was well known for her chili. Growing up, Lois learned to cook, clean and raise little ones while helping her mom juggle the home and business. She attended Burley High School and participated in the Thespian Club where she found her love of drama and enjoyed making people laugh with her humorous readings. Lois was hired to perform readings that had audiences in stitches, and that goofiness was always a treat for her grandkids later in life.
After graduating high school in 1949, she attended two semesters at Brigham Young University where she participated in events as a Cougarette. In the summer of 1951, she returned to Burley and worked as a secretary at the King’s Variety Store corporate office while waiting for her sweetheart to return from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A few short weeks after his return, Lois and Noel Brent Bowcut were married for time and eternity on September 17, 1951, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Logan, Utah. The union brought six busy children into their world between 1952 and 1965; Brent LeRoy, Bruce Vlao, Dennis Edwin, Colin S., Gene Leslie, and Marnae. Her five boys were known in their youth as a talented singing group and were the entertainment at many of the county events. Marnae grew up to love theater as her mother did and Lois supported her wholeheartedly in her pursuits.
Lois was well known for her quilts and cooking. She was a fantastic seamstress and loved helping Myrth Kidd with the “Gold and Green Ball” and road show costumes. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many positions – Cub Scout leader, Primary worker, ward and stake Relief Society presidencies, and Relief Society teacher. She loved to serve and teach with her friends in the Unity wards and was known for her kindness with everyone.
Lois and Noel served two missions on behalf of the Church; one in Nashville, Tennessee, and another in Nauvoo, Illinios. They were very blessed with the opportunity to travel and visited many countries including Ireland, Scotland, England, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Central America, Hawaii and numerous others. They also loved spending time with their family on their cattle ranch in Elba, Idaho.
Lois is survived by her children, Brent (Jan) of Evanston, Wyoming, Bruce (Eileen) of Sidney, Nebraska, Dennis (Julie) of Roy, Utah, Gene (Shelly) of St. George, Utah, and Marnae (Barry) Hobson of Grantsville, Utah; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her eternal sweetheart, Noel Brent Bowcut; her parents, Vlao and Leah Scovil; her sister, Carol Scovil Rigtrup; and her son, Colin S. Bowcut.
A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will also be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian fund.
