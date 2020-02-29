Obituary: Lois Irene Snow

February 13, 1919—February 27, 2020
After 101 years, this ole farm gal spread her wings and flew up yonder to the great countryside in the sky where she is young again and surrounded by family, friends, and pets from long ago.
Lois Irene Snow, daughter of Gerald and Elpha Hunt, was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 13, 1919. She passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020.
After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Lois, following in her father’s footsteps who was a barber, went to beauty school to become a beautician, working in downtown Twin Falls. She married Walter Snow and they had two sons, Tom and David, who were her pride and joy. She and Walter bought Walt’s family farm in 1947, where they farmed and ranched. She has cared for and supported her son David his whole life. For 21 years she took him to and from his job at McDonalds, helping him with his disability. They were like two peas in a pod. She also earned her LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) license which came in handy later for taking care of her father and husband. She was a member of the local chapter of the EMANON Club which we recently found out was “NO NAME” spelled backwards. It was a social group of neighborhood farm women who did kind deeds. Lois was a wonderful cook. Her applesauce, pies, and rolls were the best. Farm living was the life for her. She took care of the flowers, animals, and her family. Her hobbies included tole painting, embroidery, and crocheting. Even at 101, she was an avid reader who enjoyed inspirational books and also read the newspaper every day. She embroidered a special Christmas tree skirt which is used and treasured every Christmas by her son, Tom.
She is survived by her sons, David and Tom (Mandie), nephew Fred Snow (Linda), nieces Joann Leyba, Betty Germano, Cathy Cgraggen, Lynette Faulkner, and Barbara Fonda.
Our deepest thanks goes out to Dr. Brian Fortuin for his many years of excellent care, to the Bridgeview staff for their compassionate and loving care, and to Hospice Visions for the heartfelt care in her final weeks.
A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 on Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Rosenau’s on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. with a lunch reception following at noon. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
“In the gardens of memory, in the palace of dreams… that is where you and I will meet.” Mad Hatter – Alice Through the Looking Glass
