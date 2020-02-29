Obituary: Lois Irene Snow

After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Lois, following in her father’s footsteps who was a barber, went to beauty school to become a beautician, working in downtown Twin Falls. She married Walter Snow and they had two sons, Tom and David, who were her pride and joy. She and Walter bought Walt’s family farm in 1947, where they farmed and ranched. She has cared for and supported her son David his whole life. For 21 years she took him to and from his job at McDonalds, helping him with his disability. They were like two peas in a pod. She also earned her LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) license which came in handy later for taking care of her father and husband. She was a member of the local chapter of the EMANON Club which we recently found out was “NO NAME” spelled backwards. It was a social group of neighborhood farm women who did kind deeds. Lois was a wonderful cook. Her applesauce, pies, and rolls were the best. Farm living was the life for her. She took care of the flowers, animals, and her family. Her hobbies included tole painting, embroidery, and crocheting. Even at 101, she was an avid reader who enjoyed inspirational books and also read the newspaper every day. She embroidered a special Christmas tree skirt which is used and treasured every Christmas by her son, Tom.