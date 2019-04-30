Obituary: Lohry Kaye (Molnar) Coltrin

January 27, 1961—March 15, 2019
Lohry Kaye (Molnar) Coltrin, a former resident of Burley Idaho passed away in Copenhagen Denmark on March 15, 2019, of natural causes.
Her closest companion Pussmis the cat, age 14, also passed within hours of her demise.
Lohry was born January 27, 1961 in Twin Falls, Idaho to James and Karol Molnar. The Molnar family made several moves. Lohry graduated from Kentridge High School, Kent, Washington, in 1979. She later met and married Algot Coltrin and moved to southern Idaho. Algot and Lohry became parents to three sons and one daughter., i.e. Austyn, Daniel, Jamie and Krysanna. The marriage ended after 15 years and Lohry visited Denmark and Norway, and Denmark became her home. Many visits were made to Idaho to visit her children. The children visited Lohry in Copenhagen during the summer of 2001.
When Lohry lived in Burley, she taught water aerobics. She later worked in a cafeteria at a private school. Her language skills limited to learn Danish. She dabbled in modern art and had sold one of her paintings.
Lohry was preceded in death by her son, Austyn, her nephew Alex Rauh, and her father, James Molnar. Grandparents Dave and Ethel Bull, earlier of Twin Falls. Lohry is survived by her children, Daniel (Kristina), Krysanna (Luke Allen) and Jamie Coltrin; her mother, Karol Molnar, Nampa, Idaho, and her sister, Christi Molnar, Twin Falls, Idaho, and niece Danyell Delaney of Post Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren: Rilee and Jaydence, Aubree Allen; McKenna and Aisen, Paul, Idaho; and Kaitlyn Coltrin, Boise, Idaho; and several close friends who watched over Lohry the past few years: Jorgen, Karstenn, and Kris, who live in Denmark.
A graveside memorial will be held on the 4th of May at 11:00am at the Gem Memorial Cemetery, 2435 Overland Avenue, Burley, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or a favorite charity in her memory.
