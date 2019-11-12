Obituary: Logan Ray Blick Chamness

August 19, 2019—November 7, 2019
Logan Ray Blick Chamness, the infant son of Erna Scheaffer-Blick Chamness and Scott Chamness, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2019. He was born on Aug. 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. At two days old he went to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
His is survived by his parents Erna & Scott Chamness of Buhl, grandparents Shan and Debbie Blick of Buhl, grandma Rebecca Chamness of Mountain Home, great grandparents Kenny and the Late Irene Blick of Buhl, Mary and late Whylen Drown of Buhl, grandparents Bobby and Carol Schaeffer of Twin Falls, and grandma Anna Scheaffer of Mountain Home and great grandma Tana Arnold of Gooding, Idaho and good family friends Glen and RaeDean Fox of Filer. He is also survived by his uncles—Alan Chamness of Mountain Home, Darrel Bastian and DellRay Bastian both of Kimberly, Uncle & Aunt Matthew and Lynzee Berheim of Buhl, along with cousins – Ava Chamness of Mountain Home, Dante Bastian of Twin Falls, Tayzen Bastian, Amerakis Bastian of Kimberly and McKennly Berheim of Buhl, along with a host of great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandpa – Kerry Schaeffer, Great Grandparents Irene Blick, Waylen Drown, Mac and Rowena Chamness, along with good family friends Don and Ron Fox, and a host of additional great relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
The family of Logan would like to say thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Primary Children’s Hospital, along with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and West End Cemetery, and Bishop Montgomery and the friends at the Buhl Second Ward.
Rest in Peace Baby Logan, We Love You!
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Loga’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.