Obituary: Lloyd Zane Gill

Lloyd Zane Gill; Father, Husband, Brother, Papa, Uncle, Partner, Friend, Maestro, Jurist, Scholar, Traveler, Confidant, Comedian, and Curmudgeon, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his sons Patrick Gill, Conor Gill, Barton Gill, and his girlfriend Suzanne Capener. We had the ultimate privilege and pleasure of loving him deeply, with all the beautiful facets of his character which we hope to reflect in our thoughts and actions.

Zane was born in Wendell, Idaho on May 21st, 1949, and from a very early age was ambitious, hardworking, and talented. He was a shoe-shine boy, newsboy, guitar teacher, and many other things before he was even 14 years old, often helping his father Walter Leonard Gill (deceased) at his job at the local dairy. By high school, he was involved in sports, student government and was a member of a very talented and locally famous rock band named “The Disciples”. Music was woven throughout every aspect of his life. He was an extremely talented guitarist and pianist with an aptitude for music that allowed him to pick up and learn virtually any instrument he touched. He was a maestro in every sense of the word. He was never without a guitar, an active music project, and could always be counted on to share his musical abilities. He was known and loved for empowering others to express themselves through music.