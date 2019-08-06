March 13, 1922 -August 4, 2019
Lloyd Richard Brown, 97 of Eden, Idaho passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born March 13, 1922 in Vina, California the son of George W. Brown and Thereasa E. Rutherford. He resided in Eden for the past 63 years. He was married to Dorothy C. Ellesworth. Lloyd worked as a grader operator for Twin Falls county road department and the county highway district for many years.
Lloyd (Bud) is survived by four children: Lloyd and Lynette Brown of Fillmore, Utah; Richard and Charlene Brown of Filer, Idaho; Beverley and Dave Murphy of Kuna, Idaho; Carla and Earl Johnson of MacKay, Idaho; 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, three grandsons, his daughter in law Alice Brown, his sisters.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Private Interment will follow at a later date at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Memorials and condolences may be shared on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.