Obituary: Lloyd Forthun

Above all, Lloyd was an adventurer. At a young age, he left home and traveled throughout the U.S. “setting foot,” as he said, in almost every state. Upon entering military service his journeys continued, leading him around the world. Marriage and family did not stop his adventures as he took his family on many camping trips, exploring national parks or enjoying the local nature. When their children were grown, Lloyd and Beverly purchased a fifth wheel camper and traveled across the U.S. visiting them, driving the Alaska highway three times to see their daughter and her family. They visited Europe several times with their most recent trip to Germany, the location of his favorite military posting, in 2018. While his illness may have stifled his journeys for a time, there is no doubt that his journeys will continue in the heavens.