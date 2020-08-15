Obituary: Lloyd Forthun

April 3, 1944 ~ August 10, 2020
Lloyd Forthun, 76, of Burley, Idaho, passed away on August 10, 2020 at his home. His family was by his side. His battle with Alzheimer’s came to an end when he was ushered into the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Lloyd was born on April 3, 1944 to Anton and Verna Forthun in the town of Erie, North Dakota. He went to school in Casselton, North Dakota and at the age of 18, enlisted into the US Army where he served his country proudly for 8 years, completing tours of duty in both Germany and Vietnam. He served bravely during the Vietnam War before he was honorably discharged. While stationed at Fort Ord in Salinas, California he met and married Beverly Dynes, the love of his life, on the beaches of California on July 7, 1967. They recently celebrated 53 years of a beautiful marriage. After his military service he moved his family briefly to North Dakota and California before settling in Burley, Idaho in 1976.
Lloyd was a craftsman and enjoyed working with his hands. While in Burley he worked as an auto body repairman for 25 years, eventually retiring from auto body work from Crawford Auto Body in Burley. He also enjoyed carpentry, his father’s profession, and was always working on projects around the house. His workshop was filled with tools that would be the envy of any carpenter. Lloyd and Beverly devoted their hands and heart to volunteering in the community and for their church and missionary work. They began their volunteer work at Cassia Memorial Hospital in 1995, and in 2018 received the Cassia Memorial Hospital Volunteer of the Year Award. For their faith, Lloyd and Beverly devoted their time and talents to assisting Christian missionaries around the world, contributing both money and labor to support New Tribes Missions, now Ethnos360, in Sanford, Florida and the Mission Aviation Fellowship in Nampa, Idaho.
Above all, Lloyd was an adventurer. At a young age, he left home and traveled throughout the U.S. “setting foot,” as he said, in almost every state. Upon entering military service his journeys continued, leading him around the world. Marriage and family did not stop his adventures as he took his family on many camping trips, exploring national parks or enjoying the local nature. When their children were grown, Lloyd and Beverly purchased a fifth wheel camper and traveled across the U.S. visiting them, driving the Alaska highway three times to see their daughter and her family. They visited Europe several times with their most recent trip to Germany, the location of his favorite military posting, in 2018. While his illness may have stifled his journeys for a time, there is no doubt that his journeys will continue in the heavens.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Verna Forthun and his Sister Darlene Randle. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Beverly and their Children: Glenna and Richard Scheuerer of North Pole Alaska, Bob and Theresa Forthun of Burley, Larry Forthun of Gainesville Florida, and Lisa Forthun of Burley. Grandchildren: Thomas Scheuerer, Luke Scheuerer, and Rachel and Jonathan Piszczek of North Pole Alaska, Taylor and Kelse Hoffman of Mountain Home Idaho. Robert Forthun of Burley, Laykin and Keller Newgent of Jacksonville Florida, Tristan Forthun of Gainesville Florida. Great Grandchildren: Jacob Winter, Isaac Hoffman, Audrey Hoffman, Joshua Piszczek, and Chloe Piszczek.
Pallbearers will be: Bob Forthun, Larry Forthun, Thomas Scheuerer, Luke Scheuerer, Robert Forthun, Tristan Forthun
Donations, in lieu of gifts or flowers, may be given in Lloyd Forthun’s name to Horizon Home Health & Hospice, 1411 Falls Ave East Suite 615, Twin Falls ID 83301. They provided loving care until the very end. The family of Lloyd wishes to extend our sincere thanks to them.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that attendees follow safety guidelines by wearing a face mask and maintaining appropriate social distancing.
Viewing will be held 5—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 2262 Hiland Ave. Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
321 East Main Street
Burley, ID 83318
10:00AM
2262 Highland Avenue
Burley, ID 83318
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.