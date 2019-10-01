Obituary: Lloyd Bentley Lewis

Lloyd Bentley Lewis
July 25, 1918 - September 28, 2019
Lloyd B. Lewis, Age 101, of Boise, ID went to Heaven on Sept. 28, 2019. Lloyd was born July 25, 1918, in Campbell, Arkansas, to Isaac Lewis and Hattie Cooper Lewis.
He was the youngest of ten children. Lloyd lived on the family farm until he was sixteen, and then moved to Leslie, Arkansas with his parents. There he met Mildred Sutterfield, the love of his life, and they were married on Dec. 23, 1939 in Marshall, Arkansas. They were married for 59 years. Lloyd and Mildred were blessed with two daughters, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He was very proud of his hillbilly heritage and often spoke about the amazing things he had seen in his 101 years.
He served in the United States Army during World War II and achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. After the war, Lloyd returned to Leslie and in 1948, the couple moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be near Mildred's family.
That same year Lloyd went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a “gandy dancer”. He also held various other positions during his 30 year railroad career. Upon Lloyd's retirement, fishing, camping and grandchildren became their passion. Lots of time was spent on the banks of Magic, Roseworth, and Salmon Dam Reservoirs. Lloyd taught many kids that spitting on the bait was the best way to catch fish.
Lloyd was an active member of the Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Twin Falls, Idaho, and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He later attended Grace Baptist Church.
In 1993, Lloyd and Mildred moved into their dream home in Kimberly, Idaho. After Mildred's death in 1999, Lloyd stayed in this home until he moved to Boise in 2013 to live with his daughter Jane and son-in-law Ken. In May, 2017, he moved into Grace Assisted Living in Boise.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, four sisters, and his beloved wife, Mildred.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter Jane (Ken) Smith, Boise, ID; daughter Joyce (Bruce) Earl, Kimberly, ID; Grandson Richard Earl, Molalla, OR; Granddaughter Jennifer Rogers (Chris Dyer), Boise, ID; Granddaughter Chelsey (Nichole) Piet, Boise, ID; Great Grandchildren Amity Rogers, Isaac Rogers, and Nicholas Piet, Boise, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lloyd's name on-line to Make-A-Wish® Idaho at idaho.wish.org or mail to Make-A-Wish® Idaho, 310 W. Idaho Street , Boise, ID 83702; or to a charity of your choice.
