Try 1 month for 99¢

September 2, 1961—December 28, 2018

Lisa Corinne Billodeaux passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lisa was born on September 2nd, 1961 in Redmond, Oregon to Vanda and Jack Bolen. Lisa moved to Idaho as a young girl where she grew up in Filer and Twin Falls with her brothers. She met the love of her life Ron Billodeaux in 1979 and they spent the next 38 years raising their 4 children and building a beautiful life together.

Lisa was a force of nature. She was a whirlwind of love, compassion, and had a fantastic sense of humor. If someone entered a room she would introduce by name everyone already there to the new guest. Making everyone instantly at home. Her heart was bigger than her body. She brought everyone in who needed a safe and loving place. Her arms, heart, and home were always open.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She always had the best advice and was everyone’s best friend. She will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include her husband Ron Billodeaux; Daughters, Coleen Hagerty, Stacie Billodeaux, Kathy (Dylan) Deal and one son Ron Jr. Billodeaux; 7 grandchildren; 2 Brothers Eddie Smith and Mike Hagerty. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 4, 2018 at 2 pm at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Lisa Corinne Billodeaux
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments