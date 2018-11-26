May 19, 1999—November 24, 2018
Lindon Samuel (Sam) Jones, 19, of Rupert, Idaho passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Sam was born on May 19, 1999. He attended Rupert Elementary and East Minico Middle School and completed one year of high school at Minidoka High School before being homeschooled for the duration of his education. He received his GED in 2016 and was also the recipient of one of the Rupert Rotary Clubs scholarships for continuing his education.
At the time of his death, Sam was home for Thanksgiving, visiting his family before returning to Imperial Beach, California. He had been working at the YMCA Camp Surf and was planning on moving permanently to California. In working with the children and families of the YMCA camp, he found his calling and had plans to establish residency in California in order to pursue his education. His ultimate goal was to take his boss’ job as Camp Director. Sam was a young man with a deep and abiding faith, and he knew that God had placed him in that camp so that he could serve God by serving His children.
Sam was diagnosed with bipolar disorder just over a year ago and as is common with this disease, he was unwilling to commit to taking his medication. Depression lies and tells people they are worthless and unlovable and that there is no way out. Because of his mental illness, Sam was unable to see just how valuable he was, and at that point, he could see no other possible way to relieve his pain and he took his own life. Even up until the very end Sam still displayed love, laughter, and his unforgettable smile to his family and all of those who so closely loved him. Sam was not selfish. Sam was not cruel. Sam was a young man who was broken and hurting. Sam was a young man whose last thought was to call EMS services so that none of his family had to discover his body.
Sam was love, and light, and joy. Even though he could not see it, he was so loved, by so many people. He is survived by his parents, Kori and Steven Pavkov and his father, Casey Lin Jones. He left behind four siblings, Hannah (Anthony Fiscus) Dunn, Eli Dunn, Owen Pavkov and Josie Pavkov, one niece, Aubrey Lowe-Dunn, and one nephew, Cooper Ward, his cherished friends Storm Pawson and Jovanii Ramos, his Camp “Mom” Zayanne Thompson and his first real love, Keaton Thompson. He is also survived by his dear friend Kelsey Dreyton and his grandpa Raymond Stotsman. Rob and Janet King, Father Tom Kennedy, Marty Beck and Robyn Hatfield and Bishop Brian Thom, the entire congregation of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and so, so many friends. He was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents Mary and Leonard Price and his Grandma Linda Ramsay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute in Sam’s name to Paradise Point Episcopal Camp, 1858 W. Judith Lane, Boise Idaho 83705 or the YMCA Camp Surf, 560 Silver Strand Blvd, Imperial Beach California, 91932. There will also be a bank account set up at the Idaho Central Credit Union to help cover funeral expenses.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 6th and I Streets in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory in Rupert.
