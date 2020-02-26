Obituary: Lindia Clements Elting

April 18, 1981—February 24, 2020
Lindia Clements Elting, 38, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car wreck.
Lindia was born on April 18, 1981, in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Michael A. and Donna Clements.
Lindia is survived by: her husband—Jeremee Elting; her four children—Samantha, Allie, Lexy, and Zack; and her stepchildren—Zach, Kimberlee, Gage and Lexee; her mother—Donna Clements; her sister—LaDawn (Sean) Snow; her brothers—Michael (Gwen) Clements, Marshall (Dusty) Clements and Moroni Clements.
Lindia was preceded in death by: her beloved father—Michael A. and a sister—Laura Seamons.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will greet friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church.
Interment will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
