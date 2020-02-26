Obituary: Lindia Clements Elting

April 18, 1981—February 24, 2020

Lindia Clements Elting, 38, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car wreck.

Lindia was born on April 18, 1981, in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Michael A. and Donna Clements.

Lindia is survived by: her husband—Jeremee Elting; her four children—Samantha, Allie, Lexy, and Zack; and her stepchildren—Zach, Kimberlee, Gage and Lexee; her mother—Donna Clements; her sister—LaDawn (Sean) Snow; her brothers—Michael (Gwen) Clements, Marshall (Dusty) Clements and Moroni Clements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lindia was preceded in death by: her beloved father—Michael A. and a sister—Laura Seamons.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will greet friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Interment will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lindia Elting, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Hagerman L.D.S. Church

620 North State Street

Hagerman, ID 83332 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lindia's Visitation begins. Hagerman L.D.S. Church

620 North State Street

Hagerman, ID 83332 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lindia's Funeral Service begins.