April 29, 1943—January 15, 2019
Linda Susanne Crockett, 75, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away January 15, 2019. She was born in San Diego, California on April 29, 1943. Linda graduated from Hansen High School in 1961. She was married to George Brian Crockett on August 26, 1961 and was divorced in 1984. Linda worked and had a career in banking and at the Douglas County Courthouse. She had a passion for reading, crafts, animals, and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Mitch Crockett (Ann) of Gardnerville, Nevada; her grandchildren, Brittany, Natalie, and Ty; great grandchildren, Ava and Emily of Florida; and sisters Vicki Gunter and Debra Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mary Anna Ball, and a daughter, Stacey Moran.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hansen Assembly of God Church. If you wish, please send any monetary donations to Twin Falls Humane Society.
