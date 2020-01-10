July 15, 1947—November 9, 2019
Linda Roice of Nampa passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Roice; parents, (Walter) Owen and Dorothy Severance; and brothers John and Robert Severance. Linda lived most of her life in Hazelton where she taught school and ran an in-home daycare. She enjoyed reading, gardening, leading Girl Scout, and spending time at the family cabin. She is lovingly remembered for her appreciation of wildflowers, interest in books and words, and family dinners of crunchy meatloaf and “ton” bread. Her greatest pride was her children: John Roice of Boise, Jeremiah Barse of Mountain Home, Nathan Barse of Seattle, Mary Moiso of Nampa, Philip Roice of Spokane, and Janet Roice of Boise. There will be a memorial service for Linda at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden. Lunch will be served after the service. Donations may be given to the Twin Falls Public Library; Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden, Idaho; or Silver Sage Girl Scouts.
