July 31, 1953—December 28, 2019
Linda Powell Bentley, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with God on December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by her son William Chesser, of Twin Falls, a daughter Melissa Sanchez of Loveland, Colorado; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.
