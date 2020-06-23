Obituary: Linda May Fiscus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda May Fiscus, loving wife, mother, and grandma went to be with her Heavenly Father the morning of June 19, 2020. She was born to Orville Ernest Wright and Esta Mae (Bessire) Wright in Twin Falls, Idaho. Linda grew up in Murtaugh, Idaho with her two sisters, Louise and Bonnie.

After graduating from Murtaugh High School, Linda attended Twin Falls Business College where she received her business certificate. After she had received her certificate, she became a bookkeeper at Twin Falls Credit Bureau. She served an amazing 53 years at the company. Linda met Frank, the love of her life, in 1966 at an Arctic Circle. Linda and her sister Bonnie went in and Frank saw her, immediately knowing he wanted to talk to her. They dated for six months before they got married and lived an amazing life in Twin Falls, Idaho with their two sons Terry and Todd, and daughter Cheryl. Linda and Frank were married for 54 wonderful years, watching their children and grandchildren grow up.

Linda loved being surrounded by family, always working hard to stay in touch with everyone and inviting them for gatherings. She was a devout and active member of her church board and community, attending Rock Creek Community Church. Linda enjoyed playing games, gardening, camping, and spending time with her family.