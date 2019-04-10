{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Marlene DeLaney

September 19, 1954—April 9, 2019

Linda Marlene DeLaney, 64, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. Linda was born September 19, 1954 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Clayton and Elvis Holte Gulbranson.

Linda had attended CSI with a desire to be in the field of communications. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading and writing.

She is survived by her husband William DeLaney, daughter Nicholle Graham (David), sisters Camie (Jerry) Harriman, Carleen (Trey) Bowers, Penny (Joe) Wermer, and Sonja (Gary) Larson. Brothers Steve (Peggy) Gulbranson, Tim Gulbranson, and Rocky Gulbranson, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Linda is proceeded in death by her mother and father and one grandchild.

Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street, Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

