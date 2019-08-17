{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Linda Louise Cole Grundman
Sherri Davis

June 12, 1942—August 12, 2019

Linda Louise Cole Grundman went to sleep in Christ on August 12 at her home in El Cajon, California.

Linda was born at her grandmother’s home in Heyburn, Idaho on June 12, 1942. She moved from Idaho to California in the early 1970’s.

Linda married Gordon Grundman, the love of her life on April 14, 1985. Linda was a devoted member of the El Cajon Seventh Day Adventist Church and had a close walk with Christ until her death.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; grandson, Matthew Shoemaker and sister, Donna Dorsey.

She is survived by her children, Tessie Shoemaker, Shawna Oppenheimer, Ronald Grundman, Michael Grundman, Susan Grundman, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 siblings, Arlene Dockstader, Virgil Cole, and Daryl Torgerson.

Linda had a caring heart and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the charity of your choice.

