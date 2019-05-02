{{featured_button_text}}

August 26, 1962—April 20, 2019

Linda Lou Paine, 56, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Linda was born on August 26, 1962 in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Winfred and Eula Shoup Paine. She made her home in Shoshone.

Linda is survived by: her brother – Percy (Val) Paine of Twin Falls, an uncle – Charles Paine; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts and uncles.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, next to her parents, and aunt and uncle.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

