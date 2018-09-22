Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: Linda Lou Deitrick

FILER — On June 9, 1927, Linda Lou Webb was born in Jerome, Idaho. When her birth mother died unexpectedly around age 3, Linda was adopted by James and Pearl Howell of Filer, Idaho. There she remained until her brother, Gene Howell, came home on leave during WWII. He brought his shipmate, Lyle Deitrick of Iowa, with him. On December 12, 1945, Lyle and Linda were married in Elko, Nevada.

After they were married they lived briefly in Iowa, and then relocated back to Filer, Idaho. This is where they stayed for the rest of their lives. In December of 1946, Linda gave birth to the first of 3 sons, Gary. Then came Larry and James. Much later in life, her daughter Shanna was born.

Linda was the matriarch of her family first with ball games, wrestling matches, and dance recitals a large part of her schedule. She worked as a bookkeeper, secretary, and was the librarian of the Filer Public Library for many years.

She was eventually reunited with her birth family and became close with her sisters Dorothy and Thelma and her brother Norman.

When Lyle passed away in 1993, she continued to live in the family home. She stayed busy with family events and worked as a volunteer grandmother for an elementary school in Twin Falls. Known to the children as Grandma Linda, she got much joy and emotional reward helping the children and the teachers.

After she retired from the grandparent program, she spent her time in her flowers, her garden, and keeping her bird feeders full. Linda was content to lead a quiet life and was happy to just be home.

She possessed and inner strength and dignity that few would be able to match. When she suffered a home invasion and a kidnapping at age 80, she faced down her assailants in her home and in court with the same quiet courage and fortitude that dealt with all of the hard times in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle, sister Dorothy, brother Norman, grandson, Michael and great grandson Daniel.

Linda is survived by her four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.

Though the sun has set On your time here on Earth You will live forever in the memories Of your children, your grandchildren, and great grandchildren In our minds and hearts forever Until we meet again.

Obituary: Linda Lou Deitrick
