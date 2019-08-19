February 5, 1947 – August 13, 2019
Linda LaVaughn Bulcher, 72, of Twin Falls passed away at her home on Tuesday, August, 13, 2019. She was born in Twin Falls in 1947 and raised on the family farm East of the city on Falls Avenue. Linda attended Kimberly Schools and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching assignment was in Boise at Garfield Elementary and then later, when she moved to Twin Falls, she taught 5th grade at Morningside Elementary where she received teacher of the year in 2001 in the TF district.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and LaVon Bulcher. Linda is survived by her four brothers: Bruce (Kathy) of Kimberly, Doug (Betsy) of Bradenton, Fl., Rod (Brenda) of Rio Verde, AZ, and Mark (MarJean) of Twin Falls and one sister, Rhonda (Darlene Boyce) of Boise. She has many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and who will miss her greatly. Their birthdays were always remembered and Linda loved taking them to the movies and showering them with gifts.
Linda had many friends whose companionship she greatly enjoyed and the memories created were treasures to her. Among her greatest pleasures were her four-legged kids, Josie and Murphy. Linda was creative, artistic and loved a good book with a good cup of coffee. Rest In Peace dear sister Linda, we will miss you.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 22nd at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls from 6:00—8:00 p.m. and the funeral Mass Service will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls on Friday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Burial services will be held at the Sunset Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at, St. Edwards Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Linda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or at People for Pets—Magic Valley Humane Society, Inc. located at 420 Victory Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
