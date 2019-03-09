February 14, 1940 – March 5, 2019
Linda was born February 14, 1940 in Pierre, South Dakota to Clifford and Katherine Ebright. She passed away March 5, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Linda worked at the Oasis Stop-n-Go # 14 as a cashier.
She is survived by two sons: Kelly Atwell and Bryan Atwell of Boise, Idaho; two brothers: Robert Barnes of Tyler, Texas and Riley Barnes of Page, Arizona.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, Idaho. Celebration of Life at Murtaugh Lake on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com.
