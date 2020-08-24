Obituary: Linda Hebert

July 4, 1948 ~ August 17, 2020
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Linda Hebert, loving mother of four children, passed away at age 72.
Linda was born on July 4, 1948 in Hailey, Idaho to Donald and Ina Fife.
Linda had a passion for creating things. She enjoyed painting, crochet, and many other crafts. She also had love for the outdoors. Her last career step was her most cherished. Linda managed the Mountain Home Idaho Youth Ranch and later worked in setting up new stores through out Idaho.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandson.
She is survived by her four children, her brother and sister. A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. MT through Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
