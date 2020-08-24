Obituary: Linda Hebert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 4, 1948 ~ August 17, 2020

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Linda Hebert, loving mother of four children, passed away at age 72.

Linda was born on July 4, 1948 in Hailey, Idaho to Donald and Ina Fife.

Linda had a passion for creating things. She enjoyed painting, crochet, and many other crafts. She also had love for the outdoors. Her last career step was her most cherished. Linda managed the Mountain Home Idaho Youth Ranch and later worked in setting up new stores through out Idaho.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandson.

She is survived by her four children, her brother and sister. A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. MT through Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

