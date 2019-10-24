October 20, 1942—October 20, 2019
Linda Faith Brennan, 77, a resident of Elmira, Oregon and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
Linda was born on Oct. 20, 1942, in Hailey, Idaho, the daughter of Earl Pratt Martindale and Lillian Viola Peck. Her family moved around the southern Idaho and northern Utah area, she attended Shoshone Grade School. She moved with her family to Utah and then to Gooding, attending school in both areas. The family later moved back to Shoshone where she attended Shoshone Middle School.
Linda married Robert Strunk in the summer of 1959 in Shoshone.
Linda attended the College of Southern Idaho and received an Associates in Applied Science. She worked at different jobs and then went to Pocatello to get a secretarial degree to improve her job opportunities.
She met Evan Guthrie and after a courtship, married him and moved out north of Shoshone. They owned a small dairy and operated a small trucking company—hauling hay from the field and stacking it. After separating from Evan, she moved to Las Vegas to live with her sister and find employment. She started in the construction industry and learned about traffic control for road construction. She started her own company in Boise and was successful for several years. It was during this time that she met and married – Terry Brennan.
Linda is survived by: her son – Allen L. Strunk of Chinook, Washington; her brother – Dean Shepard; 10 grandchildren – Sam Strunk, Leann Rossi, Stephanie Dehart, Amber Lawrence, Katie Day, Tracy Strunk, Tabitha Sayles, Terrance Strunk, Candice Strunk and Akoya Strunk; and 17 great grandchildren – Heaven Strunk, Madison Dehart, Sierra Dehart, Gracie Dehart, Cameron Dehart, Steven Dehart, Austin Spann, Aaron Spann, Autumn Day, Laney Hollingshead, Lily Elis, Anisse Eclaircy, Zack Strunk, James Strunk, Liam Strunk, Alexis Rossi and Noah Rossi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother and her eldest son.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. A visitation with family will be held from 10 a.m. until service time.
Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
