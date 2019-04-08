{{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1948—April 4, 2019

Linda Dee Johnson, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away April 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls. Linda was born to Ralph and Dee Conner. She was raised in Nevada, California, and Idaho. She is survived by her sister, three daughters and their spouses, four grandsons, one great grandson, niece, great niece, and her significant other of 20 years; as well as, many family members that have been informally adopted into the family and lots of friends. For celebration of life details see Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory website.

