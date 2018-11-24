Obituary: Linda Ann Jones O'Connell

November 2, 1939—November 17, 2018
Linda Ann Jones O’Connell died suddenly November 17, 2018 in Lewiston, Idaho. After losing her balance, Linda was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she spent her final moments in the company of her sister. Linda was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, November 2, 1939 to Milford and Hazel Jones. Linda graduated from the University of Idaho in 1961, with a degree in Home Economics. While at the University of Idaho, Linda was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Linda married Daniel W. O’Connell on April 9, 1961. The two made their home in Lewiston, Idaho.
Linda taught school for a short time and then engaged in extensive volunteer work. Linda and Dan volunteered throughout the community for several organizations, including the North Idaho Children’s Home, the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys & Girls Club, the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, the Lewis-Clark Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Lewiston-Clarkston Blood Bank, the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation (to name a few). At one point, Linda received a commendation from President Lyndon B. Johnson, as one of the top 20 young women in the United States, for her service to community.
Linda was an accomplished pianist, watercolor artist, gourmet cook, gardener, avid golfer and skier. She and Dan enjoyed their cabin in McCall, ski season, and playing bridge and golf with friends. Dan died suddenly at the age of only 59 as the result of suffering a sudden heart attack on the morning of Tuesday, May 31, 1988. Linda mourned his loss for the rest of her life.
Linda leaves behind a sister, Billie Kay (Jones) Hendrickson and her husband, Larry Hendrickson, a niece, Tami Hendrickson, and a nephew, Scott Hendrickson.
A special thank you to the Theodore O. Creason family, and Samuel T. Creason for their care and support of Linda after the passing of her husband. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity or the local YWCA.
